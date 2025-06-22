Legal Fees for Fight Against the Bio Refinery

We are a Wicomico County, MD community fighting the construction and operation of an industrial bio refinery by Kathuria Farms LLC. The project uses Md Dept of Ag grant funding to International BioRefineries and has been halted under a Stop Work Order by WiCo P & Z because the location on Hickory Mill Rd in Salisbury is a small community of residential homes with families in an AGRICULTURAL/RESIDENTIAL Zone, not an Industrial Zone. The residents of this community agree with, and support the ruling of our Zoning Dept, Zoning Committee, and Board of Appeals.

Wicomico County has plenty of Industrial Zone property available for industrial projects, such as a bio refinery and according to the MD DoA grant agreement, Mr Kathuria should have sought out an industrially-zoned property for this highly experimental project.

This fundraising effort is to raise the retainer fees for the "Interested Parties" (immediate neighbors, specifically recognized by Wicomico Co Planning and Zoning, and who have the legal right to contest the zoning variance) to retain legal counsel with Nidel & Nace, https://www.nidellaw.com/. We have fought this fight TOGETHER as a community since the initial discovery of Mr Kathuria's clandestine and secretive plan to construct an industrial plant in a permitted "storage building."

ANY amount you contribute is valuable to the legal battle that has since developed to prevent the illegal connection of an industrial bio refinery in a residential neighborhood, and to maintain and protect the sanctity and purity of our residential farming community.

Please consider how you can give!