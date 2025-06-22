Campaign Image

Legal Fees for Fight Against the Bio Refinery

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $3,500

Campaign created by Rhonda Tomko

Campaign funds will be received by Nidel & Nace, PLLC

We are a Wicomico County, MD community fighting the construction and operation of an industrial bio refinery by Kathuria Farms LLC. The project uses Md Dept of Ag grant funding to International BioRefineries and has been halted under a Stop Work Order by WiCo P & Z because the location on Hickory Mill Rd in Salisbury is a small community of residential homes with families in an AGRICULTURAL/RESIDENTIAL Zone, not an Industrial Zone. The residents of this community agree with, and support the ruling of our Zoning Dept, Zoning Committee, and Board of Appeals.

Wicomico County has plenty of Industrial Zone property available for industrial projects, such as a bio refinery and according to the MD DoA grant agreement, Mr Kathuria should have sought out an industrially-zoned property for this highly experimental project. 

This fundraising effort is to raise the retainer fees for the "Interested Parties" (immediate neighbors, specifically recognized by Wicomico Co Planning and Zoning, and who have the legal right to contest the zoning variance) to retain legal counsel with Nidel & Nace, https://www.nidellaw.com/. We have fought this fight TOGETHER as a community since the initial discovery of Mr Kathuria's clandestine and secretive plan to construct an industrial plant in a permitted "storage building."

ANY amount you contribute is valuable to the legal battle that has since developed to prevent the illegal connection of an industrial bio refinery in a residential neighborhood, and to maintain and protect the sanctity and purity of our residential farming community.

Please consider how you can give!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 2150.00 USD
19 days ago

Total of cash and check donations!!

James and Mikele Dahlen
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

We are standing with you in this fight! Praying for a swift and just resolution!

Rachel Casteel
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

The siegels
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Kristen Ellis
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Judi East
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Neighbours make life’s burdens lighter and its joys greater.”

Erika and Joe Doyle
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Short
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Yobst
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Pawel
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

maria
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

We must all help to protect this community.

The Tomkos
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Let's GO! 💪

