Mom & Daughters Need A Hand Up

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Giselle Wheeler
My Name is Viviana and Sept 2024 my children and I suffered great loss in Hurricane Helene.
I am currently in need of not a hand out but a hand up in officially getting back on our feet.
We are back in a permanent home, but we started over completely from scratch.
I am asking for the public’s help to be able to get some urgent and very pricy repairs done to my vehicle (which I own fully), and also to raise funds toward current needs as I attempt to rebuild everything from scratch and will continue to lose substantial income until I can raise the funds I need.
My goal is simply for a hand up while I attempt to rebuild normalcy, safety and remove the overwhelming nature of things currently.
Thank you
May this bless you and the girls with what you need.
