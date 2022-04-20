Help Protect Religious Freedom for Healthcare W

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,





We are reaching out to ask for your support in standing with a group of dedicated professionals who were wrongfully terminated by Kaiser after their religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine were denied. These individuals are now facing not only the emotional and financial strain of losing their jobs but also the challenge of a lengthy legal battle to defend their rights.





To continue their fight for justice, they urgently need assistance with attorney fees and legal expenses. The attorneys representing them are deeply committed to ensuring these individuals receive the fair treatment and religious freedoms they deserve, but the cost of legal representation is substantial.





Your donation will directly help cover these critical legal expenses, ensuring the attorneys can continue to advocate for their rights and keep the case moving forward. Without your support, there is a real risk that the case could be delayed or stalled.





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will have a meaningful impact and bring them one step closer to justice. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help.





Together, we can stand up for their rights and demonstrate that faith, justice, and freedom are worth fighting for. Thank you for your kindness and support.



