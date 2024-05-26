Support campaign to Free Waqie

Hello this Memorial day, and thanQ for visiting Todd's campaign... we are just a small group of frens, rallying to remember & support our brother, Todd Christian Olsen (whom most know only as Waqie Waqie, a messenger delivery boy of God, and a man of many 4's on X: https://twitter.com/WaQieWaQie4444

Todd has been accused of & incarcerated for a crime he did not commit - both as retaliation for simply having & then voicing different spiritual beliefs and worldview... openly, calmly, in loving conversation with his family. Whom after a ~5yr hiatus, he had in recent months reconnected with some, mainly his parents - thinking they were maybe warming up & coming around, starting to see that the things he'd believed & shared many years ago, are indeed true. He was greatly misled.







His goals through this fundraising campaign are multi-fold - carried out in phases that will certainly take many months & could very well extend to being years long:

1) Immediately free him of ongoing incarceration at Lee County, FL jail - it is now 26days that he has been held there, since May 1, 2024. His bond has been set by statute at $7500.

2) Fund his legal fees to properly defend & overturn this travesty - he was assigned a Public Defender at his first court hearing for intake, May 2 (allegedly - as he was not even allowed to attend to witness) ... but despite dozens of phone and jail system messages (including me calling them) he has yet to hear from them, to simply prepare for his arraignment hearing Jun3. And Todd's case SHOULD be a clear case of being very easy to overturn & dismiss, just on the way the charges filed. If not dismissed... he faces 15yr imprisonment & record of a second-degree felony - one that HE DID NOT COMMIT. Legal retainer for a criminal atty specializing in felony battery runs $7500. But would also allow petition for lowering the bond for immediate release while the case investigated, to probably half.

He just learned yesterday, that another inmate there, Manny, had an arraignment hearing May 20, also assigned an atty from the PD office approximately a month prior by a judge... But not only did he not hear from the PD office before that hearing, he has still YET to hear from them - and simply had a new hearing date set for several months out. It seems the Public Defender's office there in Lee Cty FL is extremely understaffed & overburdened with case load... Justice, and timely so as to prevent unjust incarceration, for the innocent (especially if homeless or penniless) does not exist in America - only for those who can afford it.

3) Fund a civil suit to ensure this isn't ever repeated on him... and give a visible reminder to the world, again, that our justice system is many times use as "lawfare" against individuals, simply for having different beliefs than others & exercising peaceful free speech around them. THIS should not be, in America, or anywhere on the planet. We must change this.





May these words ring true: that “the forgotten men and women of our country... will be forgotten no longer.” We know many of you in our extended Patriot & Light Family are facing some kind of struggle in these current times... ThanQ for contributing whatever amount or way that you can. And may God bless you richly for doing so, in faith.



