Free Daniel Walker!

Daniel Walker has been unjustly imprisoned under false pretenses due to a miscommunication and is being maliciously overcharged to cover up the egregious police brutality that was inflicted upon him for standing with his hands up on his sister’s porch on a cold snowy night in a small town in Montana.

After calmly and politely asking aggressive officers to identify themselves with their badge he was fired upon with rubber bullets by a three-person tactical team that was a part of four identically sized units. The outrageous antics are all part of a personal grievance between a police officer’s daughter and Daniel Walker’s sister.

This institutionalized nepotism on top of the insane discrimination displayed against a Native American Iraq war veteran cannot go unanswered. This overreach of power is an affront to the rights and liberties of all war veterans everywhere. Please help us raise awareness for Daniel’s case, and donate to his legal defenses as his bond has been set at the outrageous bail of $100,000 requiring at least $8000 to free him from his unjust imprisonment.

