FREE NECTOR MARRERO





Justice for Nector Marrero: Help Us Bring Him Home

My name is Xiomara Sanchez and I’m reaching out to you on behalf of my brother, Nector Marrero a son, a brother, a father a friend, and a passionate car and bike enthusiast who is being railroaded by the Stamford, CT court system for a crime he did not commit.

Nector’s story is a tragic example of what happens when the justice system fails the very people it’s meant to protect. He was charged and imprisoned based solely on hearsay, not real evidence. Everyone who knows Nector knows the truth: he is not a criminal he is a talented builder, a street racer, a friend to many, and a loving family member who is deeply missed every single day.

The Truth About Nector

Nector has always had a gift for mechanics. From a young age, he’s spent countless hours building cars from scratch, fixing up bikes, and even working on dirt bikes with his friends. He finds freedom and joy on the open road, racing cars and living life with passion and positivity.

He’s the guy people call when their car won’t start or when their kid wants to learn about engines. His dream is to one day open his own custom shop now, that dream is on hold because of a system determined to keep him locked away, even as evidence of his innocence continues to surface.

Why Is This Happening?

Nector was charged on the flimsiest of accusations pure hearsay, with no solid proof. Instead of seeking the truth, the system has piled on even more charges, hoping to break his spirit and keep him in prison for as long as possible. The judge has ignored key evidence and has refused to listen to those who speak for his character. It doesn’t make sense why would someone with so much to live for risk it all? The answer is simple: he wouldn’t.

He’s Not Just a Case Number He’s Family

Our family is heartbroken. Every day, Nector’s absence is a painful reminder of how the system can turn on innocent people. His friends miss his laughter and his helping hands. His nephews and nieces miss their role model. We all miss the person who has always been there for us—no matter what.

How You Can Help

Fighting this injustice is expensive. We’re asking for your help to secure the best legal representation possible for Nector. Every dollar will go directly toward attorney fees, court costs, and the fight to bring him home where he belongs.

Please, if you can, donate—no amount is too small. If you can’t donate, sharing Nector’s story means just as much. Together, we can make sure the truth comes out and that Nector gets the fair trial he deserves.

Bring Nector Home. Stand Up for Justice.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us.