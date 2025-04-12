Lawsuit to Force FCC Compliance with FOIA

Dishonest actors within the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) are breaking federal law, namely the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by willfully refusing to turn over records they are obligated to by a duly filed FOIA request to expose the collaboration of agents within FCC with the outside minority private-interest group ADL (Anti-Defamation League) for the purpose of their misusing the government rulemaking & enforcement power of the FCC to prohibit and punish speech the ADL doesn't like.

The FCC has no legal excuse to not have complied with two duly filed and acknowledged request for copies of all communications between their employees and the ADL, and they have offered no excuse, simply acknowledged receipt, and then refused to comply, necessitating filing a lawsuit in Federal District Court to have a judge order an injunction forcing their compliance. Federal filing fee for the suit is $405, plus another $100 for a process server to serve it on the FCC.

The FCC (including Stacey Weiss there) and the ADL they have been collaborating with have something to hide, otherwise they would have just responded that there are no such communications and thus the FOIA request would have been satisfied. We know for a fact there are such communications, because their existence was disclosed during discovery in a different lawsuit.

Again, the FCC has no leg to stand on, and no legal defense in court. It's simply a matter of filing the suit, and it's necessary to pay the filing fee and process server fee to do so. Help drag the bad actors at the FCC into the light of day, and expose their collaboration with their co-ethics at the ADL as they conspire together to infringe on your 1st Amendment rights to political speech.



