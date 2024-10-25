Aider la production et la diffusion de la LIBERTÉ

//English follows

2024 et 2025: plusieurs projets à venir.

Des investissements non seulement de temps mais de partenaires supplémentaires et divers travaux sont présentement requis.



Toujours dans le but d'assurer la croissance d'un média libre et indépendant, afin de poursuivre la mission de FNL d'offrir un contenu diversifié, sans censure et ... divertissant. Parfois. ;)

------\\FNL//------

2024 and 2025: many projects to come.

Investments not only of time but of additional partners and various works are currently required.

Always with the aim of ensuring the growth of a free and independent media, in order to pursue FNL's mission of offering diversified, uncensored and ... entertaining. Sometimes ;)