RAINBOW REVIVAL is hosting FREEDOM MARCH PORTLAND

''''''WE ARE HEADED TO THE ROSE CITY'''''

Rainbow Revival is excited to announce FREEDOM MARCH 2025 in Portland, OR on August 23rd at Tom Mccall Park!

Join us in live worship and sharing testimonies of freedom as we gather together in PORTLAND with the body of Christ to activate one another in loving our LGBTQ neighbor with the truth of transformation including a march around the park to follow!

With every march comes great breakthrough, fellowship, and support all while needing financial backing to make Freedom March possible. Click below to donate - every donation is appreciated.

Rainbow Revival is a 501c3 non-profit organization and all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE. We greatly appreciate any amount you are able to give to make FREEDOM MARCH PORTLAND possible.

We pray you are blessed ten-fold for your generous support!

General Cost Breakdown

Venue: $5,000

(Pavilion, Sound System, Power, Security, & Insurance)

Park Permit: $3,000

Worship Band: $3,500

(Instruments, flights, accommodations, and stipend)

FM Board Team Travel and Lodging: $3,000

Testifiers Travel Stipend: $2,500

Marketing: $2,000

Media Team Flight & Accommodations: $1,500

Thursday/Friday Gathering: $500

(FM Dinner and weekend speaker refreshments)

Mobilization travel: $3,000

Custodial and sanitation: $1,000

Miscellaneous/ extra toward next March: $1,000