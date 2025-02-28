Community Outreach Campaign

Since 2019 I have been working in the areas of the Iron Range in Northern, MN, in the field of Family Services, often donating my time and efforts, to help build a stronger community. In March 2024, Family Light was launched. Since then, so many families have come to us with needs, families from all walks of life. Many times we are able to get those needs met and help strengthen that family in partnership with other local organizations such as St. Louis County, AEOA, Range Mental Health, United Way and more. However, there are still many needs not being met as there is just not enough availability or funding to cover it all.

Our goal in 2025 is to raise a pool of funds that will be held available for when needs such as this surface. These funds will be used for our board to distribute as deemed necessary and each situation will be reviewed on a case by case basis. Such distributions will be made when all other options have been exhausted and may include, but are not limited to:

gas cards for families to get to and from medical or emergency appointments

a contribution toward unforeseen medical related costs not covered by insurance

a grocery card for food

the supply of Christmas/Holiday gifts for families in need

funds to repair the family's sole vehicle

back to school clothes or sports fees not able to be otherwise covered

contribution toward specialized services not covered by insurance (such as mental health in patient clinics) etc.

To see all the work Family Light is doing in the community, please visit our website at www.familylightconnect.org.



