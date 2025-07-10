Justin Forsman for Mayor of Vancouver

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by JUSTIN FORSMAN
We are working tirelessly to take on and defeat Anne McEnerny-Ogle and the corrupt establishment that has ruled over Vancouver for far too long. For years, we’ve watched as career politicians pushed their own agendas while ignoring the voice of the people. Tax hikes, failed infrastructure, soft-on-crime policies, and top-down mandates have crippled our city’s growth and morale.
Enough is enough. It’s time for bold, unapologetic leadership that actually puts the people first. That’s why I’m stepping up and running for Mayor of Vancouver.
But I cannot do this alone. I need your help.
With your support, we can replace failed leadership with real solutions. We can bring back transparency, balance the city budget, and invest in the infrastructure Vancouver actually needs. We can fight to lower taxes and fees, eliminate the idea of tolls and light rail on our crossings, and build projects that serve commuters, families, and businesses without making them pay the price for someone else's political legacy.
Light rail is not only costly and inefficient, it’s a magnet for crime and problems that we cannot afford. We must stand firm against these reckless proposals and champion common sense instead.
With your help, we will:
Fix our roads and expand lanes to relieve congestion
Support working families and local businesses
End the era of reckless spending and backroom deals
Take real action on homelessness through work and reintegration, not failed band-aid approaches
Remove harmful substances like fluoride and glyphosate from our public spaces
Uphold constitutional rights and medical freedom
Protect property rights and our neighborhoods
Say no to globalist policies and yes to local sovereignty
Every donation, whether large or small, sends a message that we are done being ignored. We are done being taxed without real representation. We are ready to fight for a brighter, safer, more accountable Vancouver.
The establishment has their big donors. I have you. And that’s more powerful than anything money can buy.
Together, we are building a movement. Not just a campaign, but a voice for every citizen who has been left out of the conversation. If you are tired of feeling like no one is listening, tired of corruption, tired of broken promises and rising costs, then this is your chance to be part of something real.
Stand with me. Share this campaign. Donate what you can. Volunteer your time. Tell your neighbors. Let’s take our city back with strength, vision, and purpose.
Let’s send a message that cannot be ignored.
Real change starts now. Real leadership is here.
Thank you for standing with me.
Justin Forsman for Mayor of Vancouver Forsman for Freedom
Forsmanforfreedom.com
I hope people give to Justin. We are in the trenches in Clark County Fighting. It takes a bit to clean up 30 years of infestation within our own party. I promise things are getting better in Clark County WA. for the future take back of our state. Starting right here in Clark County PCO 940. Give what you can. Justin can stretch money and make a dime worth a dollar in comparison to the bought out.
Best wishes.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.