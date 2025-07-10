Justin Forsman for Mayor of Vancouver

We are working tirelessly to take on and defeat Anne McEnerny-Ogle and the corrupt establishment that has ruled over Vancouver for far too long. For years, we’ve watched as career politicians pushed their own agendas while ignoring the voice of the people. Tax hikes, failed infrastructure, soft-on-crime policies, and top-down mandates have crippled our city’s growth and morale.

Enough is enough. It’s time for bold, unapologetic leadership that actually puts the people first. That’s why I’m stepping up and running for Mayor of Vancouver.

But I cannot do this alone. I need your help.

With your support, we can replace failed leadership with real solutions. We can bring back transparency, balance the city budget, and invest in the infrastructure Vancouver actually needs. We can fight to lower taxes and fees, eliminate the idea of tolls and light rail on our crossings, and build projects that serve commuters, families, and businesses without making them pay the price for someone else's political legacy.

Light rail is not only costly and inefficient, it’s a magnet for crime and problems that we cannot afford. We must stand firm against these reckless proposals and champion common sense instead.

With your help, we will:

Fix our roads and expand lanes to relieve congestion

Support working families and local businesses

End the era of reckless spending and backroom deals

Take real action on homelessness through work and reintegration, not failed band-aid approaches

Remove harmful substances like fluoride and glyphosate from our public spaces

Uphold constitutional rights and medical freedom

Protect property rights and our neighborhoods

Say no to globalist policies and yes to local sovereignty

Every donation, whether large or small, sends a message that we are done being ignored. We are done being taxed without real representation. We are ready to fight for a brighter, safer, more accountable Vancouver.

The establishment has their big donors. I have you. And that’s more powerful than anything money can buy.

Together, we are building a movement. Not just a campaign, but a voice for every citizen who has been left out of the conversation. If you are tired of feeling like no one is listening, tired of corruption, tired of broken promises and rising costs, then this is your chance to be part of something real.

Stand with me. Share this campaign. Donate what you can. Volunteer your time. Tell your neighbors. Let’s take our city back with strength, vision, and purpose.

Let’s send a message that cannot be ignored.

Real change starts now. Real leadership is here.

Thank you for standing with me.

Justin Forsman for Mayor of Vancouver Forsman for Freedom

Forsmanforfreedom.com