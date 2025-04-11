



Hi there! My name is LaTasha Hyman and I am the owner of Lady T Vends, LLC, a custom vending machine business. We have been blessed to expand our business this year into new locations and we are seeking your support to help us take our business to the next level.

With your contribution, we will be able to purchase new vending machines and a box truck to transport our machines and inventory, allowing us to reach more communities and bring our faith-based vending solutions to more people. Our goal is to not only provide delicious snacks and drinks, but also to spread joy and uplift the spirits of those we serve.

At Lady T Vends, we believe that every vend is a chance to uplift someone's spirit. With Bible Scripture placed on every item, we leave a lasting impression on our customers. We're not just selling snacks, we're spreading joy, one vending machine at a time.

Your support will help us invest in new technology and expand our reach to more communities. With your contribution, we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We'd love to partner with you in making a difference, one Bible verse and one vending machine at a time.

Please note that the campaign is for a total of $115,000, and we are offering some amazing perks for our backers, such as a Personalized Bible Verse Stickers, A Customized Journal, and A Special Thank You on our social media pages.

#LadyTvends #vendingmachines #joy #spirit #bible #faithbased #crowdfunding #fundraising #newlocations #expansion #techonlogy #communities