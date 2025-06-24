Campaign Image

Medical Devices for MS Patient

 USD $2,500

 USD $700

Campaign created by Pedro Rodriguez

Medical Devices for MS Patient

I am a diagnosed multiple sclerosis patient suffering from paralysis, lower body strength issues, and hand dysfunction. Your donations will help me purchase medical devices that will improve my mobility, reduce pain, and increase my independence. Your generosity will enable me to walk with more stability, grasp objects with both hands, and reduce my reliance on others. Thank you for your kindness and support!

Susan Haack
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Yani
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Paul Dean
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Mom
$ 300.00 USD
11 days ago

Nenny
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Love you tio

