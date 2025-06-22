Help her evangelize the North East!

Hello, friends! I'm excited to share with you about Yoanna, my dear friend and sister in the Lord, who dedicated her life to spreading the gospel across the United States. For over two decades, Yoanna has traveled to 38 states, winning souls to Christ and teaching & discipling the young believers. Her ministry focused on healing and deliverance, which left a lasting impact on many lives. I am honored to support her as she starts a new phase in her ministry.

As Yoanna traveled, her family inheritance provided for her needs in the first decade, but in the following ten years she's been relying solely on the miraculous provision of the Lord. She continued to serve with determination, despite many challenges. Let's show appreciation for her years of dedicated ministry by helping her establish a steady base in a region of the Northeast.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 for her base; the move and the rent, so she can continue work in the kingdom in this new region, reaching the lost and serving with the love of Christ.

Humbly, Dawn Szugyi