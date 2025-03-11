EvanJILLism Turkey

Join Me in Spreading the Hope of Jesus in Turkey

I’m thrilled to let you know that I’ll be traveling to Turkey this April to share the message of Jesus! With less than 0.2% of the population identifying as Christians, I’ll be serving in Istanbul and surrounding areas, including Izmir (ancient Smyrna from Revelation 2). We’ll also explore the historic city of Ephesus and share the gospel with people on “Princess Island,” where thousands make a spiritual pilgrimage each spring to visit a historic church and pray with Christians.

I ask for your prayers for a fruitful harvest of souls on this trip. We trust that God can do the impossible, and I’m beyond grateful for your continued prayers and support.

As you know, these missions require financial support. If you feel led to contribute, your donation will go directly toward covering transportation, lodging, meals, and my international flight to Turkey. Your generosity means the world to me!

**Ways to Give**

- Zelle: 1+317-457-0160

- Venmo: Dejo0045

- Apple Pay: 317-457-0160

Thank you for partnering with me through prayer and support. Please feel free to reach out with any questions!

Blessings,

Jill