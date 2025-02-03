Supporting Evan Goldberg's Battle with Cancer

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,050
Campaign funds will be received by Evan Goldberg
In December 2024 Evan, a devoted husband, father and friend, was diagnosed with high grade prostate cancer. He is scheduled to start daily radiation treatments in the next few weeks that will continue for six weeks. After this, the doctors will determine if further treatments are required.
Common side effects of prostate radiation include: fatigue, bladder irritation, rectal irritation, fatigue, pain, and immunosuppression. With this in mind Evan will require time off of work as an insurance claims adjuster.
Evan is the main provider for his wife and two children, and there is much concern over the cost of cancer treatments and his anticipated lost income. The out-of-pocket expenses for the initial treatment are anticipated to be around $10,000. Evan is a man full of compassion, humor, and kindness. Whether you can contribute, or not, please remember Evan and his family in your prayers and share this campaign. No contribution is too small or great. Together we can carry this burdan so that Evan can focus on healing.
Thinking of you today, Evan, and rooting for you to get through this the best you can!!
Sending positive thoughts and prayers! Love you ❤️
Both Matt and I are thinking of you and sending positive thoughts/prayers for your recovery. I hope that with everyone’s help you can focus on your recovery.
Love ya, Ev!
Evan, John has had his prostate cancer since 2010! He’s still zooming around with golf cart! Back in 2010 it was $5,000 out of pocket for the radiation treatment! ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOD!
Wow!! Anything for some attention. How about a pedi and rita... your pool! I will bring the razors! K. Luv you. Byyyyyyyyyrrrrreeen! Shawniqua Mercedes Benz Gollllddddburrrrg!
Sending healing prayers
Sending you love & strength as you navigate this.
Praying for you, your family and your medical team. Now go kick that cancers !
Kick Cancers
Thinking of you.
You got this!!
I love you brother
You got this!!!!
For my cruising coffee buddy.
You got this buddy, kick that caners !
