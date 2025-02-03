Campaign Image

Supporting Evan Goldberg's Battle with Cancer

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,050

Campaign created by Joanna Townsend

Campaign funds will be received by Evan Goldberg

Supporting Evan Goldberg's Battle with Cancer

In December 2024 Evan, a devoted husband, father and friend, was diagnosed with high grade prostate cancer. He is scheduled to start daily radiation treatments in the next few weeks that will continue for six weeks. After this, the doctors will determine if further treatments are required. 

Common side effects of prostate radiation include: fatigue, bladder irritation, rectal irritation, fatigue, pain, and immunosuppression. With this in mind Evan will require time off of work as an insurance claims adjuster. 

Evan is the main provider for his wife and two children, and there is much concern over the cost of cancer treatments and his anticipated lost income. The out-of-pocket expenses for the initial treatment are anticipated to be around $10,000. Evan is a man full of compassion, humor, and kindness. Whether you can contribute, or not, please remember Evan and his family in your prayers and share this campaign. No contribution is too small or great. Together we can carry this burdan so that Evan can focus on healing. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Tom Cantwell
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Thinking of you today, Evan, and rooting for you to get through this the best you can!!

Angie
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending positive thoughts and prayers! Love you ❤️

Lenore Leitch
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Both Matt and I are thinking of you and sending positive thoughts/prayers for your recovery. I hope that with everyone’s help you can focus on your recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Love ya, Ev!

Maggie Hannon
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Evan, John has had his prostate cancer since 2010! He’s still zooming around with golf cart! Back in 2010 it was $5,000 out of pocket for the radiation treatment! ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOD!

Ditto
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Wow!! Anything for some attention. How about a pedi and rita... your pool! I will bring the razors! K. Luv you. Byyyyyyyyyrrrrreeen! Shawniqua Mercedes Benz Gollllddddburrrrg!

kelly Kelly Towne
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending healing prayers

Bryce and Anita Morgan
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Jeanna Sheridan
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending you love & strength as you navigate this.

Cathy Maciejewski
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you, your family and your medical team. Now go kick that cancers !

Ronnie and Alma
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Kick Cancers

Kris Fielding
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Michelle
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Thinking of you.

Lyndsay C
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

You got this!!

Bill Page
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

I love you brother

Patricia Hooper
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

You got this!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

For my cruising coffee buddy.

Mea
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Doug and Beth
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

You got this buddy, kick that caners !

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo