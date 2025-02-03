Supporting Evan Goldberg's Battle with Cancer

In December 2024 Evan, a devoted husband, father and friend, was diagnosed with high grade prostate cancer. He is scheduled to start daily radiation treatments in the next few weeks that will continue for six weeks. After this, the doctors will determine if further treatments are required.

Common side effects of prostate radiation include: fatigue, bladder irritation, rectal irritation, fatigue, pain, and immunosuppression. With this in mind Evan will require time off of work as an insurance claims adjuster.

Evan is the main provider for his wife and two children, and there is much concern over the cost of cancer treatments and his anticipated lost income. The out-of-pocket expenses for the initial treatment are anticipated to be around $10,000. Evan is a man full of compassion, humor, and kindness. Whether you can contribute, or not, please remember Evan and his family in your prayers and share this campaign. No contribution is too small or great. Together we can carry this burdan so that Evan can focus on healing.