A home for Ethan

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Ethan Nordean
Ethan has moved across country from Seattle to Florida to start fresh on his new journey of life since being released from federal prison just weeks ago. Currently, Ethan is staying with friends, couch surfing, or living out of his car. His plan is to try to obtain a camper trailer to live in to while he builds a life outside the walls of prison.
Godspeed
"When you go out to war against your enemies, and see horses and chariots and an army larger than your own, you shall not be afraid of them" (Deuteronomy 20:1)
