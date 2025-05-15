Campaign Image

Ethan competing for Team USA in London

 USD $2,500

 USD $1,250

Our son Ethan Cox has fought hard in Men's Gymnastics to make it to the Junior National team and he is honored to have been selected to represent USA internationally in London (June 2025)

While Ethan's travel expenses are taken care of by USAG, his parents must now book late notice travel. This campaign will first cover flights for Josh & Gabe. Phase 2 would cover hotel stay.

Thank you in advance for helping our family get to London to support Ethan.

Amy Ceglio
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!

Amber Sessions
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah Maxwell
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

What an amazing opportunity! Best wishes to your family.

Kalley Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Rod Pam Cox
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Ethan and congrats! Be safe in Travels to you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tammy Gessler
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations Ethan! Safe travels to the Cox Family in their travels to London.

