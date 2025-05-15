Ethan competing for Team USA in London

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,250
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Cox
Our son Ethan Cox has fought hard in Men's Gymnastics to make it to the Junior National team and he is honored to have been selected to represent USA internationally in London (June 2025)
While Ethan's travel expenses are taken care of by USAG, his parents must now book late notice travel. This campaign will first cover flights for Josh & Gabe. Phase 2 would cover hotel stay.
Thank you in advance for helping our family get to London to support Ethan.
Good luck!
What an amazing opportunity! Best wishes to your family.
Ethan and congrats! Be safe in Travels to you all.
Congratulations Ethan! Safe travels to the Cox Family in their travels to London.
