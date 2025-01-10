EssilorLuxottica CA Wildfires

Campaign Image

EssilorLuxottica is raising funds to help support employees and their families through the loss and destruction from California Wildfires. Please send funds that you would like to donate to the cause to help fellow employees and friends rebuild their lives.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 10000.00 USD
4 months ago

This Care &amp; Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Wildfire Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Jenna Farra
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Pam
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

My prayer goes out to everyone, in God we trust.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Talia Gittler
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for everyone out there!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

I hope this helps it some small way

Liz Mallon
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

My Prayers are with you all at this time .

