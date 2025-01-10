EssilorLuxottica CA Wildfires

Raised:
USD $20,332
Campaign funds will be received by fbo Natural Disaster Fund
EssilorLuxottica is raising funds to help support employees and their families through the loss and destruction from California Wildfires. Please send funds that you would like to donate to the cause to help fellow employees and friends rebuild their lives.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Wildfire Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
My prayer goes out to everyone, in God we trust.
Praying for everyone out there!
I hope this helps it some small way
My Prayers are with you all at this time .
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.