Building a dream

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $135
Campaign funds will be received by Kemone Richardson
🌿 Help EraCraft Take Flight — A Dream Rooted in Storytelling, Culture, and Heart 🌿
Hi everyone,
I’m the founder of EraCraft LLC — a labor of love, storytelling, and soulful creativity. EraCraft is more than a business to me. It’s a bridge between history and fantasy, food and culture, the everyday and the extraordinary. Through immersive storytelling, historical education, and culinary art, I’ve created a world that has already touched hearts… and now I’m ready to grow it into something bigger.
I’m not asking for help with my life — I’ve always found a way to keep the lights on and the kids fed. I’m asking for help with my dream.
Your support will help me:
Publish and market my first cookbook and novel
Fund small batch merch (like custom journals, themed dinner kits, and handcrafted pieces)
Cover essential tools and subscriptions like website hosting, design software, and publishing costs
Expand EraCraft into a thriving, creative business that blends education, entertainment, and empowerment
I’ve already built the foundation with passion and late nights. What I need now is a lift — a spark that gets EraCraft out of my living room and into the world. If you’ve ever believed in dreams that blend magic, culture, healing, and history — if you’ve ever seen a spark in me — this is your chance to help me light it into a flame.
With all my heart,
Kemone, Latoya, Charity, Jade, Trinaty, Garnet, River, Willow Song lol
Founder of EraCraft LLC
P.S. Everyone who donates will be listed as a Founding Supporter in my first published book (unless you’d prefer to remain anonymous). Thank you for believing in what I’m building. 💛
Love you
Reach for the stars ⭐️
Many blessings in your endeavors, I'm smiling
I believe in you. Love you, Mija!!!
June 4th, 2025
I’m honestly speechless and so deeply moved. THANK YOU to everyone who’s donated, shared, or even just taken a moment to read about my dream.
This $135 isn’t just money — it’s momentum, it’s belief, it’s community. It’s the foundation of EraCraft LLC, a Black woman-owned creative brand that’s being built brick by brick with heart, heritage, and hope.
If you’ve already supported — I love you.
If you haven’t yet — there’s still time to be part of this beautiful beginning.
Let’s keep going. We’re building something magical. 💛
May 25th, 2025
Thank you all so much — I’m over here smiling so hard! 🥹 That extra $20 might seem small to some, but to me it’s another step closer to building the dream that is EraCraft LLC.
Every single dollar, every share, every kind message — it matters. You’re not just helping me launch a business… you’re helping me create a space for culture, creativity, and storytelling to thrive.
Let’s keep this energy going — if you’ve already given, THANK YOU. If you can’t donate but want to help, a share is pure gold.
Onward and upward
