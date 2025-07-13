



❤️ Support for Enrique Rivera & Family ❤️

Our dear friend and neighbor Enrique Rivera is battling multiple myeloma, an aggressive cancer that has taken a heavy toll on him and his family.

Recently, Enrique’s doctors in Little Rock shared heartbreaking news: despite every effort, his cancer is simply too aggressive to continue treatment there. They recommended returning home to focus on care close to family.

This fund will help support:

• Medical expenses not covered by insurance

• Daily needs and bills so the family can focus on Enrique’s care

Any amount helps, and your prayers, love, and support mean the world.

Please consider sharing this with others who might want to stand by Enrique, his Rocio during this difficult time.







