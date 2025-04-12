Build A Tiny Home For One Person

Campaign Image

Homeless people need a home. Shelters are often overcrowded and fail to keep people and their belongings safe. Many prefer to sleep on the streets rather than go there.

But offer a tiny room on wheels,  a space where a person can be protected from the elements and lock up their stuff during the day, 

And not only that but they need all kinds of other help like a  job, spiritual guidance, community, and companionship but also privacy. And the dignity of their own even if tiny home is the magic formula that really restores a person on a very deep level 

We believe that tiny house villages are the solution and currently collecting donations to buy land and plant an orchard

to build those homes on the property. We already have about 10 000$ from our church and around 500$ from everyone else.

May God bless everyone who gave so their bank accounts may always be full and their hearts overflowing with joy and gratitude.

Anonymous Giver
$ 530.00 USD
2 months ago

Matthew 25:40: "Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Kellynn Howard
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

This is the epitome of community! Never stop helping one another!

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Alex Katsouba
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

