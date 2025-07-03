Empower Daijhon's Dream

Help Launch a Dream: Support Daijhon's College Journey

Daijhon's journey has been anything but ordinary. After moving from Philadelphia to Gastonia, NC during a pivotal moment in his life, he faced a new city, new school, and the challenges of starting over-yet he rose above it all. he became the most improved player on his basketball team, a key contributor to his AAU squad, and maintained impressive grades throughout school.

Now, Daijhon is preparing to attend Johnson C. Smith University-Charlotte's only HBCU-where he'll study Business Management with a focus in Sports Management. Though he's received scholarship support, the cost of college and living away from family adds pressure. He wishes he could share this celebration with loved ones by having a trunk party but distance and obligations have made that difficult.

Your donation helps more than just tuition-it reminds a young man that his village is behind him. With your support, Daijhon can stay focused, motivated, and empowered to reach his dreams. Every gift helps shape a future leader. Let's lift him up together.