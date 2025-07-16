Campaign Image

Empower Dreams Transform Lives!

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $4,508

Campaign created by Rachel Romans

Eight years ago our family adopted Nicole — my beautiful daughter with Down Syndrome. She has changed my life & enriched our family in ways I could never have dreamed of. In those early days, when we thought about her future, we wanted to provide her with everything she would need knowing there would be so many barriers that could limit her potential without intervention. In time we learned how vast, different & unique the needs are for individuals with special needs.

That's why we founded our nonprofit learning center: a place where individuals with special needs could thrive in an environment designed just for them. Here, they get all-inclusive support under one roof – from speech therapy to occupational therapies and more. But it’s not just about the programs; it is a community—a safe space for families who need someone else in their corner.

Every donation counts because every individual deserves the chance to grow & flourish! We are raising $8,000 to kickstart our center's operations and help even more individuals like Nicole blossom into confident learners with individualized support tailored just for them. Imagine if you could be a part of that transformation?

Your gift isn’t just money—it’s an investment in hope, love, and possibilities! Give $8 in celebration of 8 years with Nicole. Every bit helps us turn this dream into reality and offer more families the kind of support we wish had existed when Nicole first came home.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering this mission so close to mine. Together, we can light up futures filled with endless possibilities—just like Nicole's! ❤️✨

Recent Donations
The Gentry family
$ 25.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Kesler Fam
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Sadie Taylor
$ 8.00 USD
3 hours ago

Laura Anderson
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

This is amazing! I'm excited for you and everyone that you will help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 hours ago

Matt
$ 10.00 USD
9 hours ago

With faith the size of a mustard seed, all could be achieved through his name, Yahweh.

Rushton Family
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Emma Blaylock
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
12 hours ago

Amazing work Rachel!

Karla
$ 18.00 USD
16 hours ago

Lacie Jenkins
$ 16.00 USD
17 hours ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
18 hours ago

May the Lord bless you and your sweet family ALWAYS!!!

Brynlee Hartley
$ 16.00 USD
18 hours ago

So special❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
19 hours ago

May you be successful and continue to bless the lives of many!

Cadi Corn
$ 24.00 USD
19 hours ago

I ❤️ an opportunity to support the Romans family the way they support me and so many others

Niki C
$ 32.00 USD
19 hours ago

Jensen Family
$ 64.00 USD
20 hours ago

This is wonderful! I know God will bless you and your family for your efforts!

