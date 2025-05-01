Emergency Relief Fund

I was in a very serious bicycle accident on Easter Sunday morning. It resulted in a left shattered knee, my left foot is temporarily paralyzed, bruised shoulder and bruised hand. I went to the emergency room at the hospital (HCA Northside Hospital, St Petersburg, FL). I was admitted Sunday night and the next day had to undergo 3 hours of surgery to rebuild my knee. I am on crutches and a leg brace for 6 weeks. I can't return to work yet and this is the 2nd week I have missed. I lost my job due to downsizing a few days before Hurricane Helene last year, suffered 2 hurricanes back to back and was out of work for 6 months with no paycheck. I started this job in February but it does not pay much so I had to decline insurance. I was just beginning to dig myself out of the hole I am in when this accident occurred. Even being self-pay, the medical bills will likely approach the $20,000 mark. I have applied for assistance from the hospital but no word on my application yet. Follow up visits are going to be coming soon and having not worked in several weeks I need help.