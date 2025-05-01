Emergency Relief Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $445
Campaign funds will be received by Gary Griffith
I was in a very serious bicycle accident on Easter Sunday morning. It resulted in a left shattered knee, my left foot is temporarily paralyzed, bruised shoulder and bruised hand. I went to the emergency room at the hospital (HCA Northside Hospital, St Petersburg, FL). I was admitted Sunday night and the next day had to undergo 3 hours of surgery to rebuild my knee. I am on crutches and a leg brace for 6 weeks. I can't return to work yet and this is the 2nd week I have missed. I lost my job due to downsizing a few days before Hurricane Helene last year, suffered 2 hurricanes back to back and was out of work for 6 months with no paycheck. I started this job in February but it does not pay much so I had to decline insurance. I was just beginning to dig myself out of the hole I am in when this accident occurred. Even being self-pay, the medical bills will likely approach the $20,000 mark. I have applied for assistance from the hospital but no word on my application yet. Follow up visits are going to be coming soon and having not worked in several weeks I need help.
Hope your fortunes take a turn for the better. Get well soon. John Tepe
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.