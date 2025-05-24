Emergency support for cousin Basil Courtney Dervan

We have an urgent need for our cousin Basil Courtney Dervan two weeks ago we got a call from Mary from hair dimensions at a truck stop in Atlanta that he was stranded she knew Courtney for many years, he did not tell her he was in trouble that's Courtney, He called me on the phone let me know he was in a bad situation, he didn't even complain I told him put Mary on the phone I explained to her what we found out so far and she agreed to help him get on the bus back to his hometown Albany Georgia.

We think this is been happening for about 7 years you see Courtney met this girl online and then he fell in love he actually mentioned this person a little over 5 years ago at his aunt's 80th birthday at the time we told him to be careful it doesn't sound good, and since that time he's lost his personal truck, his home his parents left him when they died, his health, and then his job as a truck driver it seems instead of paying his insurance his bills his taxes and taking care of his health he's been sending money to this person he only contacts through the Zangi app he's never met her in person never talk to her on the phone only communicates this way. Since around August of last year he's literally being living on the streets can hardly walk because of his back, going from hospital to homeless shelter to hospital to jail for not leaving the hospital to hospital to homeless shelter to truck stop we counted almost 20 different hospitals and he even did 6 months in jail on a trespassing charge at a hospital he was treated at and he couldn't leave cuz he couldn't walk. It's a cluster foxtrot. Our plan is to get him a place to stay, get him treatment for his health and start immediately to see if we can get him disability for his infirmities he cannot go back to work. But he insists he will. We wish all homeless people had this attitude. He has the heart of a child and the mind of a 12 year old he can operate as an adult but he's easily exploitable he only sees the good in people he never complains ever we have power of attorney over him with a conservative ship if necessary. Thank you for your interest and support.