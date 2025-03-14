Emelda CELEBRATING ONE YEAR!

She was born weighing 1 pound, 13 ounces at just 24 weeks. That’s 3.5 months early! While we celebrate her first year now we have medical bills still with us we’d like to wipe out. We spent 188 days in the NICU and the hand of the Lord was present for every moment as we walked through critical, scary, marvelous, amazing, and exhausting days. Her story video is coming soon and we pray you will see Jesus through the whole thing. Thank you in advance for considering a gift. We know God has all the resources on earth and He already had this covered, but what a joy to be part of what He wants to do. Rejoice with us for all God has done- Happy Birthday Emelda!

The photo is of her in the NICU at about the weight she would have been born on her due date.(5 pounds)

if you give another way directly to us we will still manually upload the gift as part of this goal- thank you so much and may our wonderful Jesus cover your life with His presence and Holy Spirit!