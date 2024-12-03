Campaign Image

Supporting Elvira Garber Aguilar

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $1,665

Campaign created by Lynda Samples

Campaign funds will be received by Elvira Garber-Aguilar

Elvira and her family have been struggling financially since she was diagnosed with Covid (2020) following a 2019 fire season that damaged her lungs.  Her husband, Jaime, a high school math teacher has worked hard to support the family, but finances always come up short.  They have not been able to pay their house payment since she has not been able to work.  Insurance has covered most of her medical bills, but she has not been able to qualify for full disability!  Your support would go a long way toward relieving the financial burden they are currently under!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Miss your face at Ambiance, Elvira! Terri

Mira
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Merry Christmas Elvira & Family! Have missed seeing you at Ambiance these last few years. You will always be remembered and prayed for. Blessings to you and your family this holiday season. Nancy

50
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers to you Elvira

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Hi. Elvira. Thinking of you often and praying for your healing and joy in your heart, Dan

Terry and Gayle
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

We love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Sikorowskis
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you Elvira as you navigate this difficult journey

lIL l
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

Christie Rebolcaba
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

We love and miss you Elvira. May many blessings surround you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

I’ve missed seeing Elvira’s smiling face at Ambiance!

Dina Garbero
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Love you lady I’m praying for you and family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Love you!

Judy Passafiume
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Love you dearly Elvira

Paul and Lynda Samples
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

We love you!

