Wheelchair Van for Ellys Mobility

Hello my name is Jennifer and I am trying to get my Daughters story out there and also We are in need of A Medical Wheelchair Accessible Van for Her. I will try to make this a long story short . EllyAnnah was born with Prader Willi Syndrome in July of 2010. Prader Willi Syndrome is a Very Rare condition that happens 1 out of every 20,000 births!! Elly was born at 32 weeks.. We did not get her diagnosis till 1 week of Age. Elly spent the first 3 months of her life in NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital!! Elly has also spent half of her life in and out of the Hospital with having A Zero immune system !! Elly is completely wheelchair bound. Elly has a feeding tube, Elly is quite medically fragile. She is non verbal. Again, there is a lot more to Her story, just so much to explain. There is no cure for Prader Willi Syndrome. This van is crucial for Ellys mobility to get to and from many therapy and doctor appointments. A wheelchair accessible van would be life changing for Elly! She would finally be able to go on vacation.. it would make going to Drs appts and grandma and grandpas a lot more easier!!!

Thank you for taking the time read her story





Anything is Greatly Appreciated!!







