Help send Ellie to bible school in Australia

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,750
Campaign funds will be received by Kristin McLaughlin
Dear family & friends,
I have an exciting opportunity to attend Capernwray Bible School in Buradoo, Australia through Torchbearers, International for the 2025/26 school year. At Capernwray, I will deepen my faith in Jesus Christ, grow spiritually and serve others through my coursework and outreach ministries. I will be attending weekly lectures, small group discussions, Bible studies and will learn to live out my faith in close community with other young believers. I will be given the opportunity to engage the written Word while at the same time discovering the Living Word daily. Students at Capernwray participate in outreach ministries with vulnerable people in the surrounding communities, which is some of what I am most excited about!
All my life I have longed to travel the world and experience different cultures. As a follower of Jesus, I am also called to share the Gospel, and I believe Capernwray will help me to flourish in both of these areas. While the cost of tuition, travel and living expenses is a significant challenge for me, I trust that the Lord will provide for all of my needs as I step out in faith.
Would you prayerfully consider supporting me in this journey? I am in great need of both prayer and financial support, and would be deeply grateful for your partnership with me. Thank you so much for your encouragement, your prayers and your support! It makes the world of difference as I step into this new chapter of life!
In Christ,
Ellie McLaughlin
*Please note that my parents will be receiving the donations on my behalf due to the fact that I do not turn 18 until 10 days before I leave for bible school & I am not legally allowed to receive donations in my name as a minor.
What an amazing opportunity! I will be praying for you as you prepare for and through your time there. Adventures with and for Jesus are the best ones!!
I am so proud of you Ellie and can’t wait to see all the Lord will do in you and through you! I will be praying for you too! Jenn
We are so excited for you! I know the experience at this school will be a great way to grow in your faith and meet amazing people. Much love to you!
So excited for you Ellie! Praying this is a rewarding experience for you!
We are so excited for you! What an amazing opportunity! We're sure God will use your faithfulness in a mighty way with all those you have contact with through your ministry, We pray God will bless you and keep you in his tender care as you follow Him in word and deed. Love to you and your family, Jim and Diane Toy
The Lord bless you, Ellie! “I pray that you, being rooted and established in love they have power… to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to do a measurably more than all we ask or imagine, to him be the glory.” Eph. 3:17-20
June 16th, 2025
Graduation came and went in a flurry of activities and emotions! Its strange to think high school is over. Its also hard to believe we are halfway through June with just 6 short weeks left until the financial details for bible school must be solidified. It feels like just a short time ago that I was beginning to dream about going to bible school, and now its two months away!
I am SO excited to share that I am only $5000 away from my final financial goal! The Lord had provided in some incredible ways through the generosity of friends and family! I have been blown away and I am so, SO grateful! As of the writing of this update, my tuition costs for the school year are covered and I have been able to purchase my plane ticket to Sydney. Last week, I was granted my temporary travel visa, and after by birthday in August, I can start the process for the longer-term visa that is required.
With regard to finances, the remaining needs I have are for my return flight home in May, my travel/health insurance and my housing needs during December when the bible school shuts down for the long holiday. My travel visa will not permit me to work while I am in Australia, so I will be working the rest of the summer to save as much as I can for these things. Even still, I will likely fall a bit short of my goal. Would you prayerfully consider helping me reach the finish line for my fundraising goal? Every little bit helps and I am grateful for every penny! Most of all, would you please pray for me as I prepare to leave?
Here are my prayer needs:
-that the Lord would be working in my heart as I prepare to leave home and as I am away
-safe travels to Sydney (it will be 18 hours of travel in total)
-that I would make meaningful connections with other students, staff & church members, and that the Lord would provide a mentor for me.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart,
Ellie
March 10th, 2025
Thank you to those of you who have sent support and prayers for Ellie this past week! She received several private donations through Venmo or personal checks and that was such an encouragement to her! We have been praying for enough funds to purchase her plane ticket, and the Lord has provided!🙌🏻. Her next goal is $5000 towards tuition. Thank you for partnering with her. She is so grateful! 💕🦘
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.