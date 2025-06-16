Help send Ellie to bible school in Australia

Dear family & friends,

I have an exciting opportunity to attend Capernwray Bible School in Buradoo, Australia through Torchbearers, International for the 2025/26 school year. At Capernwray, I will deepen my faith in Jesus Christ, grow spiritually and serve others through my coursework and outreach ministries. I will be attending weekly lectures, small group discussions, Bible studies and will learn to live out my faith in close community with other young believers. I will be given the opportunity to engage the written Word while at the same time discovering the Living Word daily. Students at Capernwray participate in outreach ministries with vulnerable people in the surrounding communities, which is some of what I am most excited about!

All my life I have longed to travel the world and experience different cultures. As a follower of Jesus, I am also called to share the Gospel, and I believe Capernwray will help me to flourish in both of these areas. While the cost of tuition, travel and living expenses is a significant challenge for me, I trust that the Lord will provide for all of my needs as I step out in faith.

Would you prayerfully consider supporting me in this journey? I am in great need of both prayer and financial support, and would be deeply grateful for your partnership with me. Thank you so much for your encouragement, your prayers and your support! It makes the world of difference as I step into this new chapter of life!

In Christ,

Ellie McLaughlin





*Please note that my parents will be receiving the donations on my behalf due to the fact that I do not turn 18 until 10 days before I leave for bible school & I am not legally allowed to receive donations in my name as a minor.



