Support Ellie on ywam mission

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $5,900
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Cooper
Hi there! If you are reading this you somehow know me or my family and have been a part of our life - touching or affecting me in some way. Thank you for being a part of my life. This fall, I went to University of Tennessee with all the dreams and visions of doing the big college thing. I rushed, I went to sorority and fraternity parties, I went to class, I worked, I went to concerts, I went to coffee shops, I studied, I enjoyed it all so much but I heard God calling me to something different. I heard it back when I was graduating but pushed it aside as most people said college would be the time of my life. Who would want to miss that? Waking up each day in Knoxville, God’s call grew louder. I couldn't ignore it. God was calling me. I talked with my parents and they supported me 100%. At the end of the semester, I moved my stuff home, withdrew and terminated my housing contract. This all felt so big and so final. Unsure I called ywam and I am now sitting in Kona starting my Discipleship Training where I will learn and train how to deliver the gospel to the nations. I am raising funds to support this training and the outreach phase where I will serve a mission somewhere in the world yet to be determined. I have no doubt that this experience will be life changing for me and hopefully for all others I come in contact with. If you know me, my heart is for serving the lonely, lost and in need. I am so thankful for this opportunity. Any contribution will be so appreciated. I am forever grateful for you considering a donation of any amount. Thank you for praying for me too. I’d like to pray for you as well while here. Please drop a note below and let me know how I ca pray specifically.
We love you!! Go make a difference in New Zealand!
Praying for you!
Ellie, I am excited for the adventure the Lord has called you to! Lean into all that is ahead. May He be your Rock and Fortress. I am so proud of you!
Proud of you Ellie! My Sutton is going to Africa this summer with PCPC. First one in our family to go!
Thinking of you and sending love while you are on this journey, Ellie!
So fun being able to witness all God has for you! We are so proud of you!
Ellie, We are so proud of you for listening to God's voice and following your calling. We are praying for you and for your heart for His people. We love you so much and God bless your journey.
Go Ellie!
Ellie!!! I am so excited for you and so proud of you too. Yay for following your heart and God’s call. Using your time and resources to serve will be a blessing for you and your family - not to mention the people you serve. We love you!
Good luck! My prayers are with you!
Ellie, I’ve known your dad since high school. We graduated together. I told my daughter just left for Circuit Riders in Huntington Beach, CA, and we’ll go overseas for the last few months of her training. The Lord provided everything she needed, and I know that he will provide everything for you! Praise the Lord for the faith to follow him, even when it doesn’t make sense. Read Psalm 65:11
Ellie, I pray the Lord uses you in the lives of others and you also will be transformed by what God does through you!
We love you so very much, El! Proud of you!
Ellie, we love you and wish you all the best! May God bless your every step!
So exciting! Big prayers for you on this new adventure!
We are praying for you Ellie!
So excited to see what God has in store for you Ellie!!
Happy Birthday to my Darling Granddaughter… so proud of you
July 16th, 2025
Hi there!
I wanted to take the time to express my gratitude for each of you!
Because of your support, I was able to step into a season of ministry in New Zealand that has marked me deeply. What God did there was quiet at times, bold at others, but always intentional.
On one of our prayer walks/ evangelism times, on a basketball court, a young boy gave his life to Jesus. No spotlight—just a real encounter with the Gospel and a heart ready to receive.
We spent days gardening for single mothers, not just working the soil, but sitting with them—listening, encouraging, and reminding them that they’re seen. We partnered with a ministry called 0800 Hungry to deliver food boxes and pray over the homes we entered.
One of the most beautiful things we got to do was plan a wedding for a couple and host a dinner party for women who have been faithfully serving their communities for decades. These women carry a steadfast fire. Their endurance stirred something in me—a vision for longevity in ministry, not just passion in youth.
We spent time with small churches made up mostly of elderly congregants. Their prayers for world revival, often unseen, often unheard—from the backrooms of their churches and the corners of their Bible studies. No stage, no audience, no recognition. Just faith. But some of the most powerful intercessions I’ve ever witnessed. Their faith is deep, steady, and not dependent on what’s trending.
At a local kids’ camp, we got to share the Gospel with young girls, many of whom had never heard it before. By the end of the week, they were praying for each other, holding new Bibles, and asking real questions about Jesus.
These are just glimpses. There’s so much more I could say—but I wanted you to know: your giving made all of this possible.
Thank you for being part of it. Thank you for helping send me. I am forever grateful!
Ellie
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.