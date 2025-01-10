Support Ellie on ywam mission

Hi there! If you are reading this you somehow know me or my family and have been a part of our life - touching or affecting me in some way. Thank you for being a part of my life. This fall, I went to University of Tennessee with all the dreams and visions of doing the big college thing. I rushed, I went to sorority and fraternity parties, I went to class, I worked, I went to concerts, I went to coffee shops, I studied, I enjoyed it all so much but I heard God calling me to something different. I heard it back when I was graduating but pushed it aside as most people said college would be the time of my life. Who would want to miss that? Waking up each day in Knoxville, God’s call grew louder. I couldn't ignore it. God was calling me. I talked with my parents and they supported me 100%. At the end of the semester, I moved my stuff home, withdrew and terminated my housing contract. This all felt so big and so final. Unsure I called ywam and I am now sitting in Kona starting my Discipleship Training where I will learn and train how to deliver the gospel to the nations. I am raising funds to support this training and the outreach phase where I will serve a mission somewhere in the world yet to be determined. I have no doubt that this experience will be life changing for me and hopefully for all others I come in contact with. If you know me, my heart is for serving the lonely, lost and in need. I am so thankful for this opportunity. Any contribution will be so appreciated. I am forever grateful for you considering a donation of any amount. Thank you for praying for me too. I’d like to pray for you as well while here. Please drop a note below and let me know how I ca pray specifically.