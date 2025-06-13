Ellie Rides for FBC Little Miss Rodeo

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,115
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Kyles
Hi there! My name is Ellie Kyles, and I'm a proud member of the Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo Association (FBCYRA). As a young rodeo athlete, I'm thrilled to compete to represent my community and the sport I love as Little Miss Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo. With your support, I'm raising $1,000 to help support the FBCYRA's amazing programs for kids of all ages.
The FBCYRA is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides rodeo opportunities for kids from 2 to 19, offering summer competitions, scholarships, and community involvement. As a part of my journey, I'm seeking sponsorships of any amount to help fund youth events, prizes like custom saddles and belt buckles, and scholarships for graduating seniors. Your contribution not only supports me but also helps keep this incredible tradition alive for the next generation of rodeo kids.
Thank you for your belief in me and the FBCYRA's mission. With your help, I'll be able to make a real difference in the lives of young rodeo athletes like me. Your generosity will be tax-deductible, and I'll be sure to keep you updated on my progress. Thank you for your kindness and support! #RodeoDreams #FBCYRA #LittleMissFortBendCountyYouthRodeo
Keep enjoying the journey!
Ellie, good luck!
Your smile says, I’m Little Miss Elle Lets go Rodeo!
Keep being young, wild and free! Good luck!!
Ride wild and free! Love, Mrs. Neumann
You got this sweetie 💕 We love you.
You're awesome!
We are so proud of you!!
