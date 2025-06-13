Ellie Rides for FBC Little Miss Rodeo

Hi there! My name is Ellie Kyles, and I'm a proud member of the Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo Association (FBCYRA). As a young rodeo athlete, I'm thrilled to compete to represent my community and the sport I love as Little Miss Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo. With your support, I'm raising $1,000 to help support the FBCYRA's amazing programs for kids of all ages.

The FBCYRA is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides rodeo opportunities for kids from 2 to 19, offering summer competitions, scholarships, and community involvement. As a part of my journey, I'm seeking sponsorships of any amount to help fund youth events, prizes like custom saddles and belt buckles, and scholarships for graduating seniors. Your contribution not only supports me but also helps keep this incredible tradition alive for the next generation of rodeo kids.