Ellie Rides for FBC Little Miss Rodeo

 USD $1,000

 USD $1,115

Campaign created by Stephanie Kyles

Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Kyles

Hi there! My name is Ellie Kyles, and I'm a proud member of the Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo Association (FBCYRA). As a young rodeo athlete, I'm thrilled to compete to represent my community and the sport I love as Little Miss Fort Bend County Youth Rodeo. With your support, I'm raising $1,000 to help support the FBCYRA's amazing programs for kids of all ages.

The FBCYRA is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides rodeo opportunities for kids from 2 to 19, offering summer competitions, scholarships, and community involvement. As a part of my journey, I'm seeking sponsorships of any amount to help fund youth events, prizes like custom saddles and belt buckles, and scholarships for graduating seniors. Your contribution not only supports me but also helps keep this incredible tradition alive for the next generation of rodeo kids.

Thank you for your belief in me and the FBCYRA's mission. With your help, I'll be able to make a real difference in the lives of young rodeo athletes like me. Your generosity will be tax-deductible, and I'll be sure to keep you updated on my progress. Thank you for your kindness and support! #RodeoDreams #FBCYRA #LittleMissFortBendCountyYouthRodeo

Jason Jimenez
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Keep enjoying the journey!

Marsha Bielstein
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Ellie, good luck!

Renay Patin
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Your smile says, I’m Little Miss Elle Lets go Rodeo!

The Littletons
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Keep being young, wild and free! Good luck!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

Ride wild and free! Love, Mrs. Neumann

GaGa and Papa Kramer
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this sweetie 💕 We love you.

Debie Kyles
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Leslie Mallory
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

You're awesome!

The Mondelli family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so proud of you!!

