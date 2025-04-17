Reunite Elijah With His Birth Family

Goal:
CAD $12,000
Raised:
CAD $487
Sixteen years ago a family Adopted a young boy from Ethiopia, Temesgen (Elijah). He has grown to be a responsible and kind man and next month will be his 18th birthday! Elijah is saving to go meet his birth family for the first time. If you would like to help please do! Blessings to you!
Proud of the man you have become Elijah! (would love to experience this with you someday, if not this time maybe on the next one 😁) love you!!!
Sending lots of love and hope you can reach your goal! (Janelle wants to come with lol)
How exciting! Please keep us posted!
Praying for you as you enter this new chapter in your life! Proud of you and love you very much :)
