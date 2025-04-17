Campaign Image

Reunite Elijah With His Birth Family

Goal:

 CAD $12,000

Raised:

 CAD $487

Campaign created by Sheldon Andreas

Sixteen years ago a family Adopted a young boy from Ethiopia, Temesgen (Elijah). He has grown to be a responsible and kind man and next month will be his 18th birthday! Elijah is saving to go meet his birth family for the first time. If you would like to help please do! Blessings to you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
16 days ago

Sayler
$ 30.00 CAD
3 months ago

Mason cheater
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Savannah Strothmann
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Proud of the man you have become Elijah! (would love to experience this with you someday, if not this time maybe on the next one 😁) love you!!!

St John Family
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Sending lots of love and hope you can reach your goal! (Janelle wants to come with lol)

Courtney Ketchmark
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

How exciting! Please keep us posted!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Praying for you as you enter this new chapter in your life! Proud of you and love you very much :)

