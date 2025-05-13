Help a Brave Mom Rebuild a Safe Life

I'm creating this fundraiser on behalf of my dear friend, a courageous mother of two young boys who has been on a powerful journey of survival and healing after leaving an abusive relationship.

After discovering that her 7-year-old son had also been harmed, she immediately took action—contacting law enforcement and child protective services, and removing herself, her newborn, and her eldest son from the situation. It’s been a year since that life-altering decision, and while her strength is undeniable, the effects of trauma and financial strain still linger.

Although she has since changed apartment units, her abuser remains somewhere nearby, and the environment continues to feel unsafe, triggering, and mentally exhausting. As a breastfeeding, homeschooling mother, she is doing everything she can—but she knows she needs to make a bigger move for the wellbeing of herself and her children.

She is hoping to relocate to the Bay Area, where she has a stronger community, more job opportunities, and—most importantly—distance from her past. This move would provide her a fresh start and a real chance to heal, thrive, and begin building a safe and stable future for her boys.



Despite her resilience and resourcefulness, she was left with nothing when she fled. The financial burden of starting over is immense. She is currently struggling to make ends meet—covering rent, utilities, car insurance, gas, phone bills—basic essentials needed to sustain her family.



This mama is deeply loving, devoted, and gentle. She’s a plant-based, vegan herbalist who is raising her sons with intention, mindfulness, and so much love. Her spirit is kind, nurturing, and full of light. She is doing everything in her power to create a peaceful and nurturing home environment, even amidst ongoing financial and emotional hardship.



She has sought help through social services and assistance programs, but it’s not enough. That’s why I’m reaching out to ask for your support. Every contribution—no matter how small—can help her cover her essential needs, plan her move, and give her and her children the safe, stable future they so deeply deserve.

For the safety and privacy of her and her children, I’m choosing not to include names or photos. Thank you for understanding.

In the contrary, we also deeply understand the desire to see the family you’re supporting. While we’ve chosen not to share public photos for safety and privacy reasons, with the mother’s permission, we plan to send a private thank-you message—and possibly a family photo—to donors after the goal is met, for those who would like one.

This will only be shared with trusted supporters who respect their privacy and safety. Your compassion and understanding truly mean the world.

If you’re not able to donate, please consider sharing this with others who may be able to help. Your support—financial or otherwise—means the world.Thank you so much for standing with this family in their time of rebuilding and hope.