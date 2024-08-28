Supporting the Lavrentyev Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $14,240
Campaign funds will be received by Tatyana Lavrentyev
Our friend and faithful servant Tanya was diagnosed with breast cancer that has metastasized to her bones, liver and lymph nodes. We would love to help lift the financial burden so she may focus on her health. We are asking for the community’s support to help Tanya and her family at this time.
