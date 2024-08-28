Campaign Image

Supporting the Lavrentyev Family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $14,240

Campaign created by Julie Carlson

Campaign funds will be received by Tatyana Lavrentyev

Our friend and faithful servant Tanya was diagnosed with breast cancer that has metastasized to her bones, liver and lymph nodes. We would love to help lift the financial burden so she may focus on her health. We are asking for the community’s support to help Tanya and her family at this time.  

Recent Donations
Yevginiya Kochubey
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God Bless and heal you!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you, keep praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

My God and His healing Hand be with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Blessings to you all and peace from the Prince of Peace and healing from the Great Physician!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

May Gods healing be with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
10 months ago

May God send you His mercy and healing in the name of Jesus !

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Hyunkyung Lee
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for Tatyana’s recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

💜

