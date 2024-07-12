Election Intelligence in Arizona

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $9,052
Campaign funds will be received by TrueLove:316 Analytics LLC
TrueLove:316 Analytics, a team of business intelligence experts volunteering our time, created an Election Oversight Data Warehouse with Maricopa County data and over 3500 hours of data analysis. This is not a random drive by effort. We’ve looked at every voting center, almost 100 million rows of Arizona election data since 2020. Using leading edge technology far beyond an Excel spreadsheet, we created a business intelligence data warehousing model that is structured, repeatable, and scalable – a template for future elections. Applying analytics and visualization the data was sliced and diced a myriad of ways to come up with actionable insights.
We believe the truth is in the data, and the truth will set you free. As President Ronald Reagan said about nuclear arms treaties, trust but verify.
Help us enhance and build out this professional business intelligence approach turning data into information and insights.
Our elections can be fortified when they are Auditable and Verifiable!
Thank you for everything you are doing Dustin and team.
Good luck
God bless you Dustin! And all those who work with you! MANY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU!
Thank you for all you do!
Pledge Match
Thank you, Dustin, for heeding God's call & for your vision and meticulous work.. For such as a time as this. If no one ever speaks up, nothing ever changes. "Bring now your strongest arguments. Come now and speak. The court is ready for your case." "For I hold you by your right hand--I, the Lord your God. And I say to you, 'Don't be afraid. I am here to help you." ~ Isaiah 41:1 & 13
Pledge match donation! Thank you one and all for your financial and prayerful support. This means so much to us.
Thank you for the work you do!
Good luck!
Thank you for all your hard work!
Thank you for fighting the good fight!
Thank you all for your support to this cause! Please remember us and Election Integrity in your daily prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.