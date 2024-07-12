Election Intelligence in Arizona

TrueLove:316 Analytics, a team of business intelligence experts volunteering our time, created an Election Oversight Data Warehouse with Maricopa County data and over 3500 hours of data analysis. This is not a random drive by effort. We’ve looked at every voting center, almost 100 million rows of Arizona election data since 2020. Using leading edge technology far beyond an Excel spreadsheet, we created a business intelligence data warehousing model that is structured, repeatable, and scalable – a template for future elections. Applying analytics and visualization the data was sliced and diced a myriad of ways to come up with actionable insights.

We believe the truth is in the data, and the truth will set you free. As President Ronald Reagan said about nuclear arms treaties, trust but verify.

Help us enhance and build out this professional business intelligence approach turning data into information and insights.

Our elections can be fortified when they are Auditable and Verifiable!