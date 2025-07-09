Friends to Elect Liz Cline

I have a strong passion for meaningful and representative governance, along with a proven ability to build consensus among diverse stakeholders.

If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will work to ensure our community’s Charter reflects the needs and values of all residents. My goal is to create a fairer, more effective Charter that empowers every voice and safeguards our shared future.

I am running for Charter Review Commissioner, District 4, Position 1, in Clark County, WA. My campaign is driven by a desire for a more transparent, accountable, and responsive local government. Currently, we are losing our elected representatives because of the existing Charter structure, as our elected Council members form a legislative body with limited authority. Our Sheriff’s Department is underfunded and understaffed. The County Manager is effectively the true county executive, as outlined by the Charter, and numerous barriers hinder effective governance. I am dedicated to actively including the voices of citizens, both current and former elected officials, as we evaluate and suggest improvements to our county’s foundational Charter.