Support Egor and his family

Egor Kungurtsev is a fifteen-year-old boy. He is very kind, compassionate, and positive. He loves sports.





Recently, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The surgery was extremely serious and lasted 10 hours. Egor is currently in the hospital, where he is expected to stay for two weeks. A biopsy was taken, and the results will be known in two weeks.





Unfortunately, the doctors were concerned about the nature of the tumor. They told the parents to be prepared for potentially bad news. It’s hard to imagine what Egor and his family are feeling right now.





His parents are by his side around the clock. It’s impossible to work under these circumstances — they want and need to be with their son.





Please keep Egor and his loved ones in your prayers.

If anyone has the means and desire to support this family, they would be deeply grateful.

May Goуd bless you for your kindness!