Support Egor and his family

Egor Kungurtsev is a fifteen-year-old boy. He is very kind, compassionate, and positive. He loves sports.


Recently, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The surgery was extremely serious and lasted 10 hours. Egor is currently in the hospital, where he is expected to stay for two weeks. A biopsy was taken, and the results will be known in two weeks.


Unfortunately, the doctors were concerned about the nature of the tumor. They told the parents to be prepared for potentially bad news. It’s hard to imagine what Egor and his family are feeling right now.


His parents are by his side around the clock. It’s impossible to work under these circumstances — they want and need to be with their son.


Please keep Egor and his loved ones in your prayers.

If anyone has the means and desire to support this family, they would be deeply grateful.

May Goуd bless you for your kindness!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Speedy recovery!

Marquez family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Florence Morgan
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Speedy recovery 🙏 We will play again soon.. Turkish

Logan Candido
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wish you a speedy recovery, we're pulling for you.

Peter Gustey
$ 600.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you god bless you . Get better soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

David Glenn
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Our family sends our love and hope to yours.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Our prayers are with you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

To Egor

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:16,17

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Olga Scacun
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Chris Albrecht
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for great results and a quick recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

