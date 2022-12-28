Edward Badalian Legal Fund

I am going to try to give you a glimpse of the great man I know. A man that puts others first & would protect anyone who needed protecting. A man that wants to make our future better so that our children have a better chance than generations before them. A man that loves his country and has always sought out justice. Edward was a Jan 6th political prisoner. The prosecution on this case had created a completely false narrative to fit the lies they tell the American people, resulting in an innocent man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison. He ended up serving just under a year and, with the help of a case that was overturned in the Supreme Court, was released Sept 17th, 2024. I need to tell the real story here today as to combat the horrendous lies they have put out there about him.

When I met Edward, he was an engineering student at Pierce College. He is a bright, compassionate, and ambitious man. He is someone who stands strong in his beliefs and will fight for our freedoms and the rights we were given as American citizens. This means peaceful protests and using his free speech to bring awareness. The Beverly Hills rallies that came about as a result of the 2020 presidential race had brought out a passionate and righteous response from Edward and he participated in keeping watch over our many patriots. We, peaceful protestors, were targeted by many groups trying to battle against our freedoms. These groups were hateful and violent, leaving us, always, looking over our shoulder for the next heinous act of violence.

As of Sept. 26th, 2023, Edward had been sentenced to 51 months in prison, 36 months probation & 100 hours of community service. Edward and his family have experienced many hardships throughout this whole horrific ordeal and could really use our support in this time of need. Help us fight for not only his rights but all of ours! If money is out of the question, obviously prayers are greatly appreciated 🙏🏻



Anyone with media contacts would also be very helpful to be able to give Edward a chance to clear his name ❤️ Remember that Edward's story is just the beginning. There had been and will be many more stories of our own government censoring and imprisoning its own citizens. This is for Edward, yes, but it is certainly in all our best interests to push back against this tyranny.

Thank you all for considering our family's struggle through this process and I am grateful for such an embracing community of patriots that have given me that moral/emotional support while I had to advocate for him 🙏🏻

As I mentioned, Edward is out, yes, but he has been left with a financial burden that weighs heavy on him as he has been trying to build his life back up. Thank you again!