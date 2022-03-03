Support Education Health And Missions in Uganda

Hi Friend,

First, I want to thank you for your willingness to opening this and possibly helping. I am Susan, And I'm running this fundraiser for AfRHEI-Uganda, A community Christian organization and ministry in Uganda. Since 2018,The Team leader, David Felix Mukaga, Together with his team have been reaching out to hundreds of schools in various communities and homes in the country engaging in Trainings, Missions, Advocacy, and Mentorship. They are Sharing the gospel, Supporting Education to 458 children, Menstrual hygiene trainings & support to adolescent school girls, Provision of reusable pads, water hygiene and sanitation, Agriculture support through trainings & provision of seeds, Provision of Bibles to believers, Environmental conservation and empowerment. They have reached and impacted lives of over 150000 people in Eastern Uganda.

Overtime, the team has proved to be credible stewards of the funds, ensuring that the funds do only what it's meant.

I am requesting that we join hands with any contributions and transform lives, share the good news of salvation and address vulnerability in Uganda.

Thank you for reading through. I look forward to receiving your support.

God bless.



Susan.