Support Education Health And Missions in Uganda

Goal:
USD $55,000
Raised:
USD $16,283
Campaign funds will be received by Susan Stallard
Hi Friend,
First, I want to thank you for your willingness to opening this and possibly helping. I am Susan, And I'm running this fundraiser for AfRHEI-Uganda, A community Christian organization and ministry in Uganda. Since 2018,The Team leader, David Felix Mukaga, Together with his team have been reaching out to hundreds of schools in various communities and homes in the country engaging in Trainings, Missions, Advocacy, and Mentorship. They are Sharing the gospel, Supporting Education to 458 children, Menstrual hygiene trainings & support to adolescent school girls, Provision of reusable pads, water hygiene and sanitation, Agriculture support through trainings & provision of seeds, Provision of Bibles to believers, Environmental conservation and empowerment. They have reached and impacted lives of over 150000 people in Eastern Uganda.
Overtime, the team has proved to be credible stewards of the funds, ensuring that the funds do only what it's meant.
I am requesting that we join hands with any contributions and transform lives, share the good news of salvation and address vulnerability in Uganda.
Thank you for reading through. I look forward to receiving your support.
God bless.
Susan.
Galatians 6:6 (NLT) Those who are taught the word of God should provide for their teachers, sharing all good things with them.
Praying for you, your ministry and your family, Brother David!
Happy Easter, Brother David! Praying for you, your family, and your ministry
Keep it going brother. I pray the Lord will provide for this well needed project.
God bless Brother David, his family and his ministry.
God bless the ministry and work of Brother David and his team in Uganda
Merry Christmas to you and your family, Brother David! May God bless you and your ministry.
Prayers for the ministry of Africa Health and Environmental Initiatives, and for the people whose lives are touched by the saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the work of Brother David and his team in Uganda.
Monthly contribution of $300 for Brother David's ministry and a special contribution of $200 for school supplies and tuition for the children
Lord, we pray that you continue to reach lost souls for your kingdom by the power of the Spirit working through your servant, Brother David. Amen
We are praying for you, your family and your ministry, Brother David.
God bless the ministry of Brother David and his team.
Bless the schoolchildren in Uganda who hear the Word of the Lord and are moved by the Spirit to accept Jesus as their personal Savior.
God bless Brother David, his ministry team based in Busia, and his family including his new baby daughter!
May God’s Spirit guide you on your journey to Namutumba district this week, Brother David!
Praying for healing for Brother David, his wife Ayisa, and his daughter, Dinah.
