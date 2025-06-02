Sounds Of Freedom 2025 Firework Show

Celebrating our 6th year!!!





We(Michael Pavuk, Michael Zollman, Keith and Kordell Greene, Andrew Glotzbach, Nate Alexander, and Josh Sondegroth) have been doing a private fireworks display for the Earl Park/Benton County community since 2020. This event is 100% funded through donations from our friends and neighbors.





We need all the help we can get as we try to make this event bigger and better every year.





Please help us reach our goal and keep this insanely fun tradition alive and well!!!!