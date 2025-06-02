Campaign Image

Sounds Of Freedom 2025 Firework Show

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,172

Campaign created by Michael Pavuk

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Pavuk

Sounds Of Freedom 2025 Firework Show

Celebrating our 6th year!!!


We(Michael Pavuk, Michael Zollman, Keith and Kordell Greene, Andrew Glotzbach, Nate Alexander, and Josh Sondegroth) have been doing a private fireworks display for the Earl Park/Benton County community since 2020.  This event is 100% funded through donations from our friends and neighbors.


We need all the help we can get as we try to make this event bigger and better every year.


Please help us reach our goal and keep this insanely fun tradition alive and well!!!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Megan Coffey
$ 75.00 USD
14 days ago

Jeff becky bridge
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Thanks for all you do for our little community!!! Much appreciated!!

Howard
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Keep it up fellas

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
17 days ago

Arch
$ 47.00 USD
19 days ago

You guys rock. Good luck!!

The1mpaler
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Have a great show!

Helping this stay alive
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

Thanks for putting together fireworks display for our community. I hope this last a very long time.

Strassie
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

Sara Wallpe
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff Albertson
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

You guys do an awesome job each year!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Fantastic show every year!

