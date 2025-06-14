EPIKUS MOUNTAIN MOVE

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Woodhouse
Greetings, fellow EPIK WARRIORS! 👋 I AM EPIKUS, and I am on a quest to unleash my full potential as an artist. But, I need your help! 🤔 As you know, creating art is not just about talent – it is about the environment in which you create! That's why I am moving my family (wife included 😉) to the mountains of Flagstaff, Arizona! 🏔️ Not only will the higher elevation and lower temperatures fuel my creativity, but it will also be great for my and my wife's health. 💪🏼 However, here is the catch – it is expensive! 💸 That is where you come in, my WARRIORS! 🤝 Your contributions will not only help us move, but also get the necessary gear to create even more amazing content for you. Think new computer, filming supplies, and more! 📝🖌️ 🎥 💻 So, will you help us reach our goal of $10,000? 💥 Any amount, big or small, will bring us one step closer to our dream! 🌟 Thank you in advance for your support, and get ready for a ton of new content from the mountains of Flagstaff, Arizona! 🎉 #EPIKUS #MountainMove #Creativity #EpicMusic #MusicVideos #Flagstaff #GiveSendGo
! Hope the move goes well!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.