Help Erica get to Treatment

Goal:

 USD $70,000

Raised:

 USD $10,966

Campaign created by Zachery Shafer

Campaign funds will be received by Zachery Shafer

Erica has been fighting a devastating combination of chronic illnesses for over 9 years. She is now mostly bedbound, living in severe pain and fatigue every single day. She suffers from a complex and overlapping list of conditions including:

• MCAS (mast cell activation syndrome)

• Chronic Lyme disease and Bartonella

• Epstein-Barr virus

• Chiari malformation

• Intracranial hypertension

• Degenerative disc disease, arthritis, and 5 herniated discs

• Chronic fatigue syndrome

• Depression, anxiety

• POTS

• Dysautonomia  

• Cysts on the spinal cord pushing on the nerve root

• Migraines

• Intermittent loss of function in extremities 

• Broad based disc bulge pressing on the spinal cord 

• Congenitally narrow spinal canal 

• Suspected Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and tethered cord syndrome

Erica has left no stone unturned in her fight for healing. She has undergone nearly every therapy possible—

• Bee Venom (live stings) Therapy

• Intravenous Ozone therapy

• Aggressive IV Antibiotics

• IV/IG -Intervenous Immunoglobulins

• Hyperthermia

• Plasma Phyresis

• Dendritic Cell Vaccine Therapy

• Liver Cleanses

• Peptide Therapy

• Herbal Protocols

• IV Vitamin Therapy

• Acupuncture

• Water fasting

• Juice fasting

• Chiropractic

She’s seen dozens of specialists, including Natropath’s, MD doctors, Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Immunologist Neurologists, Endocrinologist, Immunologist, Chiropractors, Physical Therapists, Craniosacral Therapist, and even a world-renowned Lyme doctor in Mexico (LymeMexico).

But even after pursuing aggressive treatment abroad, Erica’s condition continued to decline.

Now we understand that Lyme wasn’t the sole root cause of her illness. While Lyme and coinfections are real and debilitating, they were only part of the picture. Her nervous system, spine, immune system, and connective tissue disorders were never fully addressed, and without stabilizing those deeper systemic issues, true recovery wasn’t possible.

Erica has a new and hopeful opportunity at The Spero Clinic.

The Spero Clinic is a globally recognized center that treats patients with severe, treatment-resistant neurological and pain disorders—especially those involving dysautonomia, EDS, POTS, MCAS, CRPS, and spinal instability. Their 14-week intensive program focuses on resetting the autonomic nervous system, realigning the spine and vagus nerve, and reducing systemic inflammation—exactly what Erica’s body needs now.

Patients who had once lost all hope have walked out of the Spero Clinic transformed—off pain meds, out of wheelchairs, and back to living.

Erica has been accepted into the program, but the cost is steep: $70,000 total- covering the program, housing, travel, and support. After years of fighting and draining every resource, she cannot do this without your help.

Every donation—large or small—brings Erica closer to healing. Please consider sharing her story and praying!

We are eternally grateful for your continued love and support❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5730.00 USD
15 hours ago

We love you and you are not alone ♥️

Lynn Olson
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

We pray for your recovery, Erica

Jenna kluz
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Barbra Villahermosa
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Bruce and Debbie
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Marshall Family
$ 945.00 USD
3 days ago

Coffee & Cookies for a Cause donations ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you, Erica!!

Anita S
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

It’s terrible to deal with something debilitating and not have answers. Wishing her healing and recovery.

Heather McCulloch
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Claudia
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

I have some friends having similar situation as your wife at Los Alamos. Keep fighting it and find the cure, Best wishes for her and the family.

concert goer
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

It can't be easy to reach out to a community for financial help - especially face to face - but all of you were there in person looking at strangers to help the mama in your family - so much love.

Elizabeth Fox
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for Erica and complete healing. Praying for her husband and kids as they navigate this awful disease- you are loved. ♥️

Colby Martin
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Wishing I had all 70k to give. Prayers for healing friend, I know you’ve been fighting for a long time, praying for healing!

Giancarlo and Annie Lucia
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

We love you so much, Erica! You have all our prayers and we are holding you close to our hearts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you

Friday Concert Donations
$ 776.00 USD
4 days ago

Cash donations from 7/25/25

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Best of luck, and wishing you all well.

Emily Schulze
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

Updates

Update #4

July 26th, 2025

Update #3

July 26th, 2025

Update #2

July 26th, 2025

Friday Concert Fundraising 7/25/25

July 26th, 2025

Last night the boys and I went to the concert at our local park in town. They worked very hard and were able to raise over $1,000 in less than 3 hours. Thank you to everyone who donated, we are incredibly grateful.
Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

