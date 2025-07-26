Help Erica get to Treatment

Erica has been fighting a devastating combination of chronic illnesses for over 9 years. She is now mostly bedbound, living in severe pain and fatigue every single day. She suffers from a complex and overlapping list of conditions including:

• MCAS (mast cell activation syndrome)

• Chronic Lyme disease and Bartonella

• Epstein-Barr virus

• Chiari malformation

• Intracranial hypertension

• Degenerative disc disease, arthritis, and 5 herniated discs

• Chronic fatigue syndrome

• Depression, anxiety

• POTS

• Dysautonomia

• Cysts on the spinal cord pushing on the nerve root

• Migraines

• Intermittent loss of function in extremities

• Broad based disc bulge pressing on the spinal cord



• Congenitally narrow spinal canal

• Suspected Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and tethered cord syndrome

Erica has left no stone unturned in her fight for healing. She has undergone nearly every therapy possible—

• Bee Venom (live stings) Therapy

• Intravenous Ozone therapy

• Aggressive IV Antibiotics

• IV/IG -Intervenous Immunoglobulins

• Hyperthermia

• Plasma Phyresis

• Dendritic Cell Vaccine Therapy

• Liver Cleanses

• Peptide Therapy

• Herbal Protocols

• IV Vitamin Therapy

• Acupuncture

• Water fasting

• Juice fasting

• Chiropractic

She’s seen dozens of specialists, including Natropath’s, MD doctors, Neurologists, Neurosurgeons, Immunologist Neurologists, Endocrinologist, Immunologist, Chiropractors, Physical Therapists, Craniosacral Therapist, and even a world-renowned Lyme doctor in Mexico (LymeMexico).

But even after pursuing aggressive treatment abroad, Erica’s condition continued to decline.

Now we understand that Lyme wasn’t the sole root cause of her illness. While Lyme and coinfections are real and debilitating, they were only part of the picture. Her nervous system, spine, immune system, and connective tissue disorders were never fully addressed, and without stabilizing those deeper systemic issues, true recovery wasn’t possible.

Erica has a new and hopeful opportunity at The Spero Clinic.

The Spero Clinic is a globally recognized center that treats patients with severe, treatment-resistant neurological and pain disorders—especially those involving dysautonomia, EDS, POTS, MCAS, CRPS, and spinal instability. Their 14-week intensive program focuses on resetting the autonomic nervous system, realigning the spine and vagus nerve, and reducing systemic inflammation—exactly what Erica’s body needs now.

Patients who had once lost all hope have walked out of the Spero Clinic transformed—off pain meds, out of wheelchairs, and back to living.

Erica has been accepted into the program, but the cost is steep: $70,000 total- covering the program, housing, travel, and support. After years of fighting and draining every resource, she cannot do this without your help.

Every donation—large or small—brings Erica closer to healing. Please consider sharing her story and praying!

We are eternally grateful for your continued love and support❤️