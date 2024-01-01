Make all Givers anonymous
Allow Comments
Hide donation amounts
Hide total amount raised
Allow phone number
Collect mailing addresses of Givers
Allow users to send prayer messages
Make my campaign private
When on, only people with a direct URL will be able to find this campaign.
Send email notification to campaign owner
Explain what this does
Add suggested donation amounts to your campaign donation page.
We should explain this feature; what it’s for and how it works.
We should explain this feature; what it’s for and how it works.
©2024 GiveSendGo