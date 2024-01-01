Contact Us

Send us a message

(Fields with * are required.)
25
25
25
100
500

The Leader inOnline Fundraising

Worldwide Leader
Worldwide Leader

GiveSendGo is trusted around the world for its simple, reliable fundraising platform.

Simple Setup
Simple Setup

Personalize, share and start collecting money in just minutes.

Zero Fee
0% Platform Fee

Keep more of the money you raised. We don’t charge a platform fee, watching you raise money makes us happy.

Share Hope
Share Hope

Raise money to share hope. Money is temporary Jesus is eternal. Give both and watch the world be changed.

Easy Social Reach
Easy Social Reach

Share across multiple social platforms and mobile devices with just a couple clicks of a button.

Customer Service
A+ Customer Service

Real people writing real responses. We are standing by, waiting to help.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo