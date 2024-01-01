In 2014, three siblings had an idea. What would it look like if we took the newly popular idea of crowdfunding, and stretched it beyond just funding help for people's material needs but also providing hope for people’s spiritual needs? Out of those discussions, GiveSendGo was born. After over a year of development and setbacks, GiveSendGo was launched with a beta version in early 2015.
We had meetings daily and would talk about and pray for GiveSendGo and the direction we were headed.
We had a public launch party in October 2015, once we felt the site was ready to be put out into the world. We saw steady growth as we worked tirelessly behind the scenes with fixes and changes, making the website work more efficiently, while learning the lessons needed to grow a crowdfunding platform.
Year after year we kept running the race in obedience and with persistence waiting for the day GiveSendGo.com would take off. Little did we know God was just preparing us for the plans he had for us. At the end of the summer of 2020 during the middle of a pandemic, we watched as GiveSendGo was thrust into the political spotlight for allowing a campaign that mainstream media had shut down and was censoring. Unbeknownst to us we had stepped onto a battlefield and had to take a stand. After much prayer, discussion, and counsel a decision was made. GiveSendGo was created for such a time as this. Not to take one side or another politically, but in the middle of a divided political culture, we were to be focused on the very reason we started GiveSendGo, to share the Hope of Jesus through crowdfunding to everyone who comes to our platform. That continues to be our focus as we stand for freedom.
Here is how we are different than other crowdfunding platforms.
We are FREE. We charge no money to use our platform. We believe you should be able to keep all the money you raise. GSG is powered by voluntary donations from Givers and Goers. Other crowdfunding sites take between 5%-10% of the money raised by a campaign.
Each month, GiveSendGo designates some of our operation expenses to 'Give Back' to active campaigns on our site. We’re the only crowdfunding site that believes so much in what you’re doing that we put our money where our mouth is. We love being Givers!
The most valuable currency is God’s love. Only God can meet the deepest needs of each heart. That’s why we’re grateful to have individuals and organizations dedicated to praying over our campaigns. We pray for eternal results because those are ultimately the only outcomes that matter. The God we serve will ALWAYS be bigger than money.
On GSG, Goers can choose to raise funds for short or long-term campaigns. GiveSendGo allows Goers to set up their campaign to receive monthly recurring donations from their Givers. Traveling across the country and world to share God’s love just got easier.
Outside the obvious funding for mission trips, GSG also can be used to raise funds for medical expenses, business ventures, personal needs, churches, nonprofits, ministries or any “God Adventure” you embark on. Whether you’re a Giver, Sender or Goer, you can be used by God to be a difference maker!
GiveSendGo is trusted around the world for its simple, reliable fundraising platform.
Personalize, share and start collecting money in just minutes.
Keep more of the money you raised. We don’t charge a platform fee, watching you raise money makes us happy.
Raise money to share hope. Money is temporary Jesus is eternal. Give both and watch the world be changed.
Share across multiple social platforms and mobile devices with just a couple clicks of a button.
Real people writing real responses. We are standing by, waiting to help.