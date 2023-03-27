90 years old & in huge Medical debt.

15 years ago I developed shingles in my left eye. I've had 4 surgeries in that eye. The cornea is so damaged, I will need one more surgery..... to cover the cornea with conjunctive tissue. I have no vision in that eye.

The medical costs have been overwhelming. I now have medical credit card debt of close to $35,000.





Within 2 months of the shingles diagnosis 15 years ago, I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma AND Chronic Variable Immune Deficiency.

I'm an RN and have worked my entire life. I now have a little job, 2 afternoons a week as Receptionist at a Nursing Home.

I keep paying my cards, however with such high interest rates, the amount I pay, hardly puts a dent in the balance.





If i could pay down some of my owed debt, I would be so very happy.

At 90 years old, one shouldn't have to worry, that if I am sick, and don't go to work, I won't be able to pay my bills..





I would appreciate any assistance, anyone is willing to help me with.

❤️ Barbara