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80-Year-Old Disabled Veteran Facing Homelessness

Goal$7,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDisa Stephenson

80-Year-Old Disabled Veteran Facing Homelessness

Gilbert Sherrod is 80 years old. He's a disabled veteran. And right now, he doesn't know where he'll be sleeping in the coming weeks.


Affectionately referred to as "Uncle Gilbert," Gilbert Sherrod is a man who served his country and asked for very little in return. This year, he did something simple and hopeful: he found a small home in Fayetteville, NC, and signed a contract to buy it for $195,000, using his VA home loan benefit.


Buying wasn't Gilbert's first choice — it was his only option. Like many landlords, the rental properties he looked into required proof of income at three times the monthly rent, a bar his fixed income couldn't clear. His disabilities also limit which living situations work for him at all. What mattered most to Gilbert was staying out of a facility and living out his life on his own terms. Buying was the one path still open to him.

He did everything right.


He was told the sale was approved. He paid for repairs the VA required. He put every dollar he had — nearly $5,800 of his own money — into fixing the home up to meet the requirements for his loan. He passed inspection. The notice came just as his lease was up. He packed his life into boxes, ready to move into a home of his own.

Then, days before closing, everything changed. The lender that has to approve the sale reversed the terms it had already agreed to.


Since then, Gilbert's closing date has been pushed back again and again — six different dates, and six different sets of new demands, each one costing him more money or requiring him to give up something he was promised. Most recently, the lender told him it won't approve the loan unless he pays $13,000 more than the price he originally agreed to — money he does not have, because he already spent his savings making the house ready to buy.


At every step, Gilbert has been told the same thing: agree to the new terms, or walk away and lose everything he's already put into this home. For an 80-year-old man on a fixed income, that isn't really a choice.


Meanwhile, his lease ended over six weeks ago. He has been paying to stay temporarily just to avoid homelessness, and those costs are building up — money he also doesn't have. His temporary housing arrangement is ending, and he has nowhere else lined up and little money for alternatives.

Gilbert has done everything asked of him. He has filed complaints with two different regulatory agencies. Neither has been able to force a resolution. He needs an attorney who can fight for him directly — someone who can hold the lender accountable, stop the goalposts from moving again, and get him into the home he already paid to make his own.


What Gilbert Needs Help

  1. Legal fees — $4,000: to retain a real estate attorney who can formally represent Gilbert and hold the lender to the terms it already approved OR an attorney willing to represent him Pro bono.
  2. Housing arrears & temporary housing — $1,700: to cover what's owed since the missed May 29th closing and keep him housed while this is resolved. This will cover him through August.
  3. Administrative and personal needs — $1,500: incidental costs of managing this fight (documents, notary/filing fees, day-to-day essentials)

Goal: $7,200


Gilbert isn't asking for a handout. He's asking for help getting what he already paid for and was already promised — a home, at the price and terms he agreed to in good faith. He served this country. He followed every rule he was given. Now he needs people in his corner.


Any amount helps — $5, $10, $25, $50. If you can't give, sharing this with five friends costs nothing and could make all the difference.


Thank you for standing with Uncle Gilbert.

God Bless You.

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