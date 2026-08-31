6 Months Serving God in New Zealand & Pacific Asia

This September 21st, I'm traveling to Queenstown, New Zealand for a three-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) through YWAM, where I'll be living and studying the Word of God and the Bible. After that, I'm heading to a developing country in southeast Asia for another three months of service and sharing the Gospel, departing just six days before Christmas.





I'm doing everything I can to make this happen. I've already sold my car and put my income toward the cost of DTS. I've saved more than half of what I need, but I still have approximately $4,000 left to raise.





If you're able to make a donation toward this journey, I would be incredibly grateful. Any amount helps me get closer to my goal. I'll be sharing updates from my time abroad on my FB page @Elia Kolly, so you're welcome to follow along.





Thank you for considering supporting me for this next chapter I'm heading into.