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6-Month Grocery Bridge for Our Family of 9

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$375 USD

Fundraiser created byCameron Harless

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cameron Harless

6-Month Grocery Bridge for Our Family of 9

We’re a family of nine, my wife and I and our seven kids, and we’ve figured out we need about $6,000 over the next six months just to cover the gap between rent and basic needs like groceries.


For the last year or so, we’ve found ourselves at least monthly where our pantry is empty and we have no money to fill it. That was true just a couple of days ago. And, unfortunately, it will be true again soon enough.


My wife stays home with our kids, including a 6-month-old, a 3-year-old, and a 5-year-old. We’re in a hard season financially right now.


I work full time, and we’re grateful for steady income, but most of what comes in goes straight to rent and necessary bills. After that, there’s just not much left over to cover groceries and other basic needs.


The hardest part of the month is right after rent is paid. That’s when groceries get really tight, and we usually end up having to lean on help from family or friends or use short-term borrowing just to get through to the next paycheck. We’re thankful for that help, but it’s not something we want to keep doing long-term.


Even though we budget carefully, there’s still a consistent gap in that part of the month where things get stressful and unstable. Sometimes we run out of basics like diapers or toilet paper and have to ask for help.


On top of that, we’re not in a position to keep up with clothing and shoes for the kids. A lot of what they have is worn out or they’ve simply outgrown it, and replacing it is just not something we can cover right now.


This season has also meant me stepping back from things I feel called to pursue so I can focus fully on providing for my family.


What we’re really trying to do is bridge that gap for about six months while I wait for a promotion and we work toward a more stable place financially. The goal is just to make sure the kids are consistently taken care of through the whole month, without having to scramble or rely on borrowing when things get tight.


Even though things don’t change exactly as planned, we’re still working toward building more stability so we don’t end up back in this same position long-term.


This season has felt like a wilderness season for us. Not wasted, but shaping us. We believe there is a garden at the end of this wilderness, and we’re asking for help to get there.


We’re just asking for help to get through this six-month stretch. The goal is $6,000 to cover that gap.

We’re grateful for any help, and even more grateful for prayers and encouragement as we keep working toward stability.

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